ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,918 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.19% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $32,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

LRGE stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. 97,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,750. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23.

