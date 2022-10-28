Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.91. Approximately 114,331 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.3604 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

