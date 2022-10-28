Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.91. Approximately 114,331 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearway Energy (CWEN.A)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.