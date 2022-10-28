Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of CarMax worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CarMax by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in CarMax by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,100. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.