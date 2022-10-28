Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.30 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,236 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 293,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $77.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

