Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.11 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,930 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $112.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

