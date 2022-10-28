Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,577. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

