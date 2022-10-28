Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.37.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

