CoinEx Token (CET) Price Up 13.7% This Week

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $174.44 million and $353,730.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,369.37 or 0.30760831 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012014 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

