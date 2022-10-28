Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,677. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $54.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

