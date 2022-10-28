Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 289 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,979,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $59.20. 5,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $91.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

