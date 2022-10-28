Column Capital Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SGOV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $100.31. 1,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.31.
