Conflux Price Hits $0.0381 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $79.60 million and $2.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,676.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00021584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00265408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00123235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00708674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00562360 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00231326 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03725428 USD and is down -6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,242,974.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

