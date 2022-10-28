Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTS. CIBC increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.82. 657,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,531. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.85 and a 52-week high of C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.27.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$570.63 million. Analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.7249742 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

