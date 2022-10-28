COTI Trading Up 5.4% This Week (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. COTI has a market cap of $90.72 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

