Critical Survey: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) vs. TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verano and TerrAscend’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Verano alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 112.97 -$14.68 million ($0.40) -13.04 TerrAscend $210.42 million 1.83 $3.11 million N/A N/A

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Verano.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83 TerrAscend 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings for Verano and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 384.18%. TerrAscend has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 195.75%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.84% -4.06% TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TerrAscend beats Verano on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About TerrAscend

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc. The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.