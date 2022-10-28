CV SHOTS Price Down 6% Over Last Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $35.16 million and approximately $1,770.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01217203 USD and is down -9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,995.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

