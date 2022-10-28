DAO Maker Price Tops $1.34 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00006479 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $151.79 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,490,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

