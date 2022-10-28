Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Decreased by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 4.1% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

DE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.