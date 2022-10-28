DeFiChain (DFI) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $334.16 million and $2.87 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,369.37 or 0.30760831 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012014 BTC.

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

