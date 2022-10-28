DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,831.0 days.

DSRLF remained flat at $107.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.30. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $220.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

