Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESI. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,181. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after purchasing an additional 740,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after buying an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

