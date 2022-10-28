Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESI. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.
Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,181. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after purchasing an additional 740,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after buying an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
