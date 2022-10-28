EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.55. 24,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

