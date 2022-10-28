Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 28th (AFMD, AIMC, AOS, AVA, AVT, BMI, BPOP, CCJ, CMCO, CRS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 28th:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

