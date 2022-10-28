Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 28th (AFMD, AIMC, AOS, AVA, AVT, BMI, BPOP, CCJ, CMCO, CRS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 28th:
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.