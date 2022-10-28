Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 28th (AFMD, AIMC, AOS, AVA, AVT, BMI, BPOP, CCJ, CMCO, CRS)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 28th:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

