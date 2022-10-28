ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $40.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,644.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003517 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00043923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00908686 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

