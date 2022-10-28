Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Volume Tops $428.34 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $428.34 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $25.84 or 0.00124543 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,746.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000417 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021612 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00266407 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00709234 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00562951 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00231418 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00260368 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,624,749 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
