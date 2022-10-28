Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $25.24 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $25.24 or 0.00122062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.47 billion and approximately $498.76 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,676.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021267 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00267536 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00704748 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00558366 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00232140 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00260389 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,614,102 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
