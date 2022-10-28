Euler Price Reaches $6.98 on Major Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Euler has a market capitalization of $69.35 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for about $6.98 or 0.00033659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

