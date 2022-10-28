Euro Coin Achieves Market Cap of $77.15 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $77.15 million and $1.37 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004802 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 77,438,893 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

