Everdome Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $239.00 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and $3.31 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

