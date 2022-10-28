Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, hitting $177.17. 8,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,385. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

