Factom (FCT) Trading Up 38.2% Over Last 7 Days

Factom (FCT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Factom has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $1,566.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,460,539 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Factom

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.The official Factom ticker is “FCT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

