FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

FDX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.16. 59,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.93. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

