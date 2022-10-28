Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.71.

NYSE RMD traded down $15.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.62. 21,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,165. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.24. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

