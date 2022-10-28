Fiducient Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,828. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65.

