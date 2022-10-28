First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.08 and last traded at $92.08. 23,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 49,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.65.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.