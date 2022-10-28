First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.35 and last traded at $82.36. Approximately 13,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 45,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02.

