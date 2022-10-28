Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 427,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,440,000. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 3.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 817,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 203,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,495,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 512,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 52,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 412,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,060. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.