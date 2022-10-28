ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Update

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the September 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 327.7% during the second quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,001 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,476,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 485,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 87.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 566.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 223,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.25 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair lowered ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

