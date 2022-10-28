FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

FormFactor stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 73,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,379,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FormFactor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after acquiring an additional 171,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

