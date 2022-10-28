FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at DA Davidson

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

FormFactor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 57,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,123. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth $112,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $125,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

