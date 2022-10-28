Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.57.

NYSE FTV traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.19. 66,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,578. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

