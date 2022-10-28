FS Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. FS Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. 34,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303. The company has a market cap of $217.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.04. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $36.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $163,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSBW shares. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.