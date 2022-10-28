FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Shares Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.21. 1,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGLD. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000.

