G999 Price Reaches $0.0028 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $8,887.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

