Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance

GLBZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.11. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $14.91.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

(Get Rating)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

