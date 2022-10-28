Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE GGG traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,564. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $32,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.