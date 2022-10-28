GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.99% of GrafTech International worth $36,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after buying an additional 692,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,263.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 568,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 190.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 524,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EAF. Citigroup decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

