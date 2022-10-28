Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
GPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.62.
Graphic Packaging Price Performance
GPK traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $24.07.
Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 22.90%.
Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging
In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
