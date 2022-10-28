Greggs (LON:GRG) PT Lowered to GBX 3,000

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Stock Down 0.8 %

Greggs stock traded down GBX 16.82 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,033.18 ($24.57). The stock had a trading volume of 200,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,506. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,752.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,884.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,020.93. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a one year high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

About Greggs

In other news, insider Roisin Currie bought 15 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,772 ($21.41) per share, with a total value of £265.80 ($321.17). In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,772 ($21.41) per share, for a total transaction of £265.80 ($321.17). Also, insider Matthew Davies bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, with a total value of £42,520 ($51,377.48).

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.