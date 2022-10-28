Head-To-Head Contrast: ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) & A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and A2Z Smart Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB N/A N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies -358.50% -130.09% -92.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ESAB and A2Z Smart Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 1 3 0 2.75 A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

ESAB currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.82%. A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,194.96%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than ESAB.

This table compares ESAB and A2Z Smart Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 14.33 -$40.29 million ($0.52) -2.67

ESAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESAB beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's fabrication technology equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of digital software and solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, including general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

